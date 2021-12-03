Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director David Mihalick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

