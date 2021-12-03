Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 1,856 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

