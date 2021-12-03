Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE JPS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

