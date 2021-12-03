Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE JPS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
