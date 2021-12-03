Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 236 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $116.54 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

