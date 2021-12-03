Ellenbecker Investment Group Makes New $216,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $612.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.50 and its 200 day moving average is $571.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.