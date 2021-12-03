66,458 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,025,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

