66,458 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,025,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.