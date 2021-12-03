Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,320 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

