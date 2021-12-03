Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.66

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 194846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

