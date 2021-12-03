Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.35 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $170.26 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.