Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 805 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

