Tierion Trading Down 13.7% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00249158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

