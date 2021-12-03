Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braskem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

