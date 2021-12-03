Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Straumann stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. Straumann has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

