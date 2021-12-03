Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 620 ($8.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 466.70 ($6.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 532.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 529.82. The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.76. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

