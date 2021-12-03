Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) recently:

12/3/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/24/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/18/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/17/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

