D. Clay Bretches Purchases 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $12,702.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,482.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00.

ALTM opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

