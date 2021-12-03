Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned about 5.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USEP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000.

Shares of USEP opened at $28.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

