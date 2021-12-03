Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $183.52 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day moving average of $224.77.

