Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,888.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,866.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,726.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

