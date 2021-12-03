Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 2.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.86. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

