Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.