Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,831 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Sterling Construction worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

STRL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $748.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

