Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Intellicheck worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of IDN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

