Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

