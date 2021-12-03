Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.