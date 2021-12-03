Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $913,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.