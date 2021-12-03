Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Augusta Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

