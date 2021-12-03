Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Position Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.