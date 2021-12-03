53 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $623.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.90, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

