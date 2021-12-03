Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

AAPL stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.