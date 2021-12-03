Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 238 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $225.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

