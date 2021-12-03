Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.