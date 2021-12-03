Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in November

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.