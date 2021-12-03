Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Hits $2.66 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $47,080.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.58 or 0.00657584 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.