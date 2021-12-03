Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 41.2%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $16.97 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

