Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 41.2%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $16.97 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.