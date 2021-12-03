Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,415.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

