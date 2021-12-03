Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Declines By 24.0%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

