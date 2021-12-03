Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

