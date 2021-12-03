AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

