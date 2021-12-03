Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,547.60 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,469.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,451.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

