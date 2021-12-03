Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,547.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,469.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,451.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

