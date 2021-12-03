Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 6,173 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

