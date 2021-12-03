Contrasting Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility and Risk

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. KDDI pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A KDDI 11.82% 12.18% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and KDDI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $1.99 billion 3.64 $189.52 million N/A N/A KDDI $49.94 billion 1.33 $6.12 billion $1.31 11.03

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

KDDI beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services. The Business Services segment provides communication services, ICT solutions, data center services for companies The Others segment handles communication equipment construction and maintenance, and research and development of information and communication technology. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

