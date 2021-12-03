Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,252 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.77 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

