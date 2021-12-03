AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $364,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

HIG stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.