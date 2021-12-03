AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 463 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

