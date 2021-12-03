AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,285 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS opened at $387.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.64 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

