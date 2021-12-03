Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.