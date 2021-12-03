AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $541,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in BP by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

