Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE GBAB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

