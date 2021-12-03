Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SPXX stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

